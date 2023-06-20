FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The testimony in the trial of former school resource officer Scot Peterson, who is charged with child neglect for his inactions on the day of the Parkland school shooting, continues Tuesday.

Prosecutors have dedicated much of the initial phase of the trial to presenting evidence aiming to establish that Peterson deviated from his training when he remained outside and waited as Nikolas Cruz unleashed gunfire inside one of the school buildings.

Peterson, accompanied by his defense attorneys, asserts that it was challenging to ascertain the source of the gunfire amidst the chaotic situation. The trial, which unfolds in the courtroom, has placed Peterson in a precarious position, facing a total of 11 charges, seven of which are felonies.

If convicted on any of the felony charges, Peterson could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison per charge.

As the trial progresses, the courtroom remains the stage for the grueling examination of testimonies as the prosecution seeks to establish Peterson’s alleged negligence during the tragic incident at the Parkland school.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.