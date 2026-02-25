POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic drive in a Pompano Beach neighborhood sent a Tesla careening into a parked pickup truck, leading several people to take off running.

7Skyforce hovered above the red Tesla and the black GMC Sierra in the parking lot of a building near the 1500 block of East Atlantic Boulevard, a few blocks west of Federal Highway, at around noon on Wednesday.

7News has learned the Tesla had been involved in a crash near Cypress Road and Atlantic Boulevard, and when deputies arrived at that scene, the driver of the Tesla sped away, hitting several other vehicles in the process before crashing into the Sierra.

The pickup truck’s driver told 7News there were five people inside the Tesla, adding that two of them were taken into custody and three remain on the run.

A 7News crew saw deputies with long guns and K-9 units searching the Garden Isles neighborhood.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the truck driver’s account, as they continue to investigate.

