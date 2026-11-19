FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tesla driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a business in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash off of Southeast 17th Street and Fourth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the motorist lost control of the vehicle, careened off the side of the road and went straight through the business.

Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital with only minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The building did have extensive damage, which is now being assessed.

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