FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A different kind of hot wheels was at a South Florida car dealership.

A Tesla caught fire at the business along 27th Street and North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Monday morning.

The vehicle was smoke, but freighters were able to put it out rather quickly but not before the car was heavily damaged.

The vehicle was brought in for a service check.

