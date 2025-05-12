PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody following a reported shooting at a gas station in Pembroke Pines, according to police.

Officers responded to the Mobil gas station near Flamingo Road and Taft Street at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said the incident involved a tenant and landlord dispute. The pair had agreed to meet at the gas station when the tenant approached the landlord with a gun.

The landlord, fearing for his life, pulled out his gun and opened fire.

7News cameras spotted a white SUV with six bullet holes in the driver’s side window and another through the windshield. Detectives were also seen investigating a white pick up truck.

Both vehicles have since been towed away.

Police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Julio, the tenant. He is charged with aggravated assault.

No one was hurt.

