PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Emotions ran high during a commission meeting in Pembroke Park, and it wasn’t the first time commissioners have gotten into a heated debate.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Pembroke Park Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs was involved in a heated debate with another member.

“You have attacked every last commissioner on this dais,” said the other commissioner.

“I’m tired of the false and malicious [expletive] allegations by behalf of this [expletive] commission,” said Jacobs.

A few months ago, Jacobs accused a town employee of misusing a town vehicle. In June, after an investigation, the employee was cleared.

“We have determined that there was no wrongdoing by Ms. Cardona,” a commissioner said.

Then, a fellow commissioner reminded Jacobs that he’d been accused of something similar.

“Didn’t you drive around in a police car pretending to be a police officer?” said Pembroke Park Vice Mayor Erik Morrissette.

“Not at all, no,” Jacobs said.

“I have a receipt that shows you bought T-shirts, tactical gear, and somebody has whispers in my ear that you had a badge made, too,” Morrissette said. “That’s pretending to be an officer when you’re not.”

During their exchange, Jacobs became infuriated.

“Please [expletive] put it on the dais,” he said. “If that happened, have the [expletive] to stand up and prove it.”

“Can we have some order?” a commissioner said.

“No, prove it!” yelled Jacobs.

It’s been a rocky road for Jacobs and the commission.

Earlier this year, the Town of Pembroke Park hired an attorney to investigate allegations that Jacobs was mistreating town employees.

The report concluded, “In sum, every person interviewed, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or age, expressed concern about Commissioner Jacobs and espoused that his behavior has created a hostile, volatile, toxic workplace.”

Jacobs complained about the report’s findings, which he declined to participate in, and said the findings were lopsided.

After his outburst, the meeting was adjourned.

7News reached out to Jacobs to hear his side after Wednesday’s meeting. He said that he is the one who is being singled out.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.