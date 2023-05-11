PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The police chief for the Town of Pembroke Park has been fired from the force.

The town’s commission on Wednesday night voted to terminate Pembroke Park Police Chief David Howard, who built the department from scratch after it cut ties with the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2022.

The decision came after the town manager recommended firing the chief “without cause.”

Tempers flared after the nearly unanimous vote.

“I’ve got something I gotta say,” said the only commissioner who voted against Howard’s firing.

“There’s no discussion right now,” said Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed.

“Through the First Amendment, it is my [right],” said the commissioner.

“There is no discussion right now,” said Mohammed.

“It is my responsibility as a citizen,” said the commission.

“There is no discussion right now,” said Mohammed as she banged her gavel. “I would think you would appreciate – could you please turn his microphone off?”

“As a commissioner, it is my duty to step up and question government, especially the commission we have here,” said the commissioner.

“Could I please get someone to please remove the commissioner off the dais?” said Mohammed.

The meeting went into a recess before resuming about 15 minutes later.

Pembroke Park Police Maj. Rashana Dabney-Donovan was named acting police chief while town officials work to recruit a new chief.

