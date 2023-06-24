PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teens were treated to a special spree by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

7News captured the teens as they shopped for clothes at the JCPenney at the Broward Mall in Plantation, Saturday.

The teens, who are part of BSO’s eight week summer program, each received $50 dollars to spend on nice clothes to wear to their graduation from the program, called Learning, Education and Development, or LEAD.

The teens expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“This today is a great opportunity for me, because I know a lot of students, a lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to afford some clothes,” said Chasity Roker, “so this a really great opportunity for some students that can’t really get it and that really don’t have the money for it.”

“I feel very grateful for this opportunity I have,” said Daniel Aceituno.

An organization partnered with BSO to donate the money for Saturday’s shopping spree.

