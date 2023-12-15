FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police have successfully taken into custody the teenagers responsible for a disturbing brawl captured on video, depicting a violent altercation near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, occurring off-campus at North Community Park in Coral Springs, adjacent to the high school’s parking area. The video reveals a shocking moment where one teenager violently slams another to the ground, resulting in the victim suffering a cracked skull.

Witnesses recount that the fight escalated, with one teen reportedly pulling out a knife. The injured student was rushed to the hospital, prompting concerns among the school community.

“I was there when they started chasing him, but when I left, he was just in an ambulance leaving, so I heard that he got he fractured his skull or something,” said Patrick Fox, a friend of the victim.

As of Friday morning, the injured student is reported to be recovering at home.

Coral Springs Police detectives met with Marjory Stoneman Douglas students and staff during the week to identify everyone involved in the altercation.

The police department has made arrests overnight, charging those individuals seen in the viral video. Although the fight happened outside of the school, the school district said they are working with authorities in their investigation.

