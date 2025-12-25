FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teens proved it’s never too early to learn the true meaning of the holiday season as they helped Santa deliver joy for children.

The teens spent Christmas Day making the holiday a little brighter for children in need across Fort Lauderdale.

“We’re delivering toys to families throughout Fort Lauderdale area. During this week, we gave out toys to families that came and picked them up, but certain families, we’re gonna show up this morning and give the toys to the kids,” said former Florida state senator Chris Smith.

It’s part of the All-Star Toy Giveaway by Jack and Jill America’s Fort Lauderdale chapter.

For Meshauna Thomas’ family, the toy delivery helped give them a memorable morning.

“Our Christmas is going really good. It’s been a blessed day so far, especially with everything that we have been experiencing,” said Thomas.

She and her family have been living in hotels since their previous home caught fire.

They just recently settled into a new place and feel grateful for the love shown by the community.

“Everything has really been a blessed past couple of months, and Christmas and New Year’s will just be icing on the cake, you know?” said Thomas.

The teens for Jack and Jill America first got to work wrapping presents last week, ensuring everything was ready for Santa to deliver each gift for struggling families, Christmas morning.

“As a mother, I cannot tell you how excited they are to see that,” said Crystal Bland, who received gifts.

All the hard work put in by these elves brought a magical day for several kids who otherwise might not have enjoyed the holiday.

“The help is tremendous. Every little bit helps. Anybody that’s willing to, it definitely does. I appreciate everything that you guys are doing here and continue to keep doing it. Thank you so much,” said Bland.

In addition to the toy giveaway, the group also collected donations to help families cover rent payments and other bills.

