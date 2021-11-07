FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The three teens who have been charged as adults in the murder of a Miramar High School senior will stay behind bars.

Seventeen-year-old Andre Clements, 17-year old Christie Parisien and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith were booked into Broward County Jail, Friday night.

The suspects were denied bond.

Detectives said the teens ambushed 18-year old Dwight Grant just feet away from his apartment at the Sherman Circle complex, Oct. 18.

Police said the suspects repeatedly struck the victim before Clements stabbed him with a sword after a dispute over a girl.

Clements, Parisien and Smith also face charges of criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

