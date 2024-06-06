POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of teenage thieves were caught on camera stealing a pricey collectible from a South Florida card shop.

The thieves stole a Pokemon card worth up to $500, and now the store’s owner wants his card back.

Surveillance video shows the teens picking the card off the wall inside Cognizant Cards and Collectibles in Pompano Beach.

“That was my mistake. They were reaching and stuff. I should have said, ‘Sir, you’re touching a lot of them. Do you want me to grab one off the wall for you?'” said employee Mike Garcia.

Garcia said he was working while the teens began browsing inside the store.

“I let them have too much time and took my eyes off them for a second, and they were able to grab one off the wall,” said Garcia.

The card was stolen in those seconds that Garcia looked away, as cameras caught them examining the wall.

“Grabbed it, handed it to his friend, put it in his pocket,” explained Garcia.

But the thieves weren’t just leaving the store empty-handed. They went up to the counter and purchased a cheaper card before fleeing the crime scene with the legally purchased one and the more expensive one in their pocket.

“Grabbed the card, paid for it, and left. It’s all so sad,” said Garcia.

The store owner, Joseph, who did not want to show his face, hopes the teens are caught soon.

“It hurts, obviously being a business owner and being a small business, for somebody in the community to do that after you’ve helped them before. They were in here the day before that,” said Joseph.

Joseph said the teens entered his store to do some window shopping before returning on Tuesday to start the steal.

The owner said he thinks the thieves live in the area because he has seen them in his store before.

“I just wish these young kids could find another way to find something better to do, because stealing ain’t it,” said Joseph.

The owner said he wants the teens found so he can get his card back.

If you recognize them, call the store or the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on this theft or the teens’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.