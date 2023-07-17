COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of teenagers found themselves in custody after attempting to steal items from unlocked cars in Coconut Creek.

The incident unfolded Monday, when a vigilant woman returned home to Wynmoor Village and witnessed two individuals, both appearing to be teenagers, attempting to open car door handles in the parking lot. Sensing something amiss, she promptly dialed 911 to report the suspicious activity.

Responding officers established a perimeter in the area. The two suspects, aware of their predicament, fled the scene and sought refuge by attempting to conceal themselves. However, law enforcement personnel apprehended both individuals without any resistance.

A pair of teens arrested for trying to steal things out of #unlocked cars is the basis for this @CoconutCreekPD #ArrestAlert. It happened July 17. A woman came home to Wynmoor Village & saw 2 people, both looked to be teenagers, trying car door handles in the parking lot… pic.twitter.com/4TkAhaQ0FX — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) July 17, 2023

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that one of the suspects was a 14-year-old, while the other was just 12. Both were charged with loitering and prowling, highlighting their involvement in the attempted car thefts. In a troubling twist, the 14-year-old suspect was found in possession of a burglary tool—an incriminating screwdriver—and multiple illicit drugs. Consequently, he faced additional charges in accordance with his offenses.

During questioning, the teenagers confessed that they drew inspiration for their criminal activities from an unidentified source they had encountered while playing the popular video game Fortnite.

Following their apprehension, both individuals were transported to the juvenile detention center in Fort Lauderdale, where they await further legal proceedings.

