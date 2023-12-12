MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police officers treated teenagers to a shopping spree.

Twenty-seven deserving kids and officers went down the aisles of the Target on Miramar Parkway. The teens were chosen by Target’s Heroes and Helpers program and were given $100.

“They get to further their character, helping people,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza They’re doing it right now with their family. They’re bringing presents home for their family and it’s going to be a really amazing holiday season for them.”

“I didn’t get nothing for myself,” said a teenager. “I just rather spread love towards the people I love instead of getting myself something, so that’s why I didn’t get anything for myself.”

The program has provided holiday shopping experiences to over 100,000 children.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.