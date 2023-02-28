HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager received a loaded lesson in the law after being accused of bringing a stolen gun to school, which police said was filled with bullets. They also said that the gun’s magazine had bullets, even in the chamber.

Fourteen-year-old Bruce Jackson sat inside a Broward County courtroom Tuesday morning as he waited to see a judge.

He is accused of bringing the loaded gun to McArthur High School in Hollywood, Monday.

Jackson’s parents were by his side as they learned how much trouble he is in.

“Because of the nature of the charge, the fact it was a loaded firearm, seven in the magazine and one in the chamber, on school grounds, and had been reported stolen,” a judge said.

The charges are so serious, that the judge ordered Jackson to be held for 21 days. He also told his parents to take advantage of the cooling off period by visiting their son and talking to him.

At the school Tuesday, students told 7News how the word spread.

“We were on a code yellow, and they went straight to a code red,” a student said.

“Why would they bring a gun to school? Why would they do that, and where did they get the gun from?” a student said.

Another student said school officials claimed someone was smoking and started checking bookbags. That’s when a gun was found in Jackson’s bookbag.

