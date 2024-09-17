WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after a shooting at a Wilton Manors residence claimed the life of another 16-year-old boy.

Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday afternoon arrived to a multi-family residential unit in the 400 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Once at the scene, police found the victim, Christopher Granados, and fire rescue crews transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During their investigation, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office spoke to other teens who were at the unit when the shooting happened.

According to detectives, the two teens were playing with firearms when one of the guns discharged and struck Granados.

The 16-year-old who was arrested has not been identified and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.