Teenage pepper spray victim takes witness stand in BSO deputy’s trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A powerful witness took the stand in the trial of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of betraying the badge.

That witness, 15-year-old Delucca Rolle, took the stand Wednesday.

He was thrown to the ground and pepper sprayed during a rough arrest last spring.

The deputy in question is not accused of striking the teenager who was being taken into custody, but he is accused of lying on a police report he wrote about the incident after the fact.

“Cover up … is worse than the crime,” said a prosecutor.

“Ralph Mackey did not physically hurt anyone,” said a defense attorney.

These were the opening arguments made Wednesday morning in the trial of Ralph Mackey, a BSO deputy facing misdemeanor charges of falsifying a police report after an incident in Tamarac last April, when deputies responded to reports of a fight and took two teens into custody.

One of the teens was Rolle, who was thrown to the ground after being pepper sprayed.

The two deputies seen in the viral video, Gregory LaCerra and Christopher Krickovich, face battery charges.

Prosecutors played bodycam footage of the ordeal in court. Then Mackey falsely reported details of the event.

“The whole purpose of this is to justify the police officers’ violent actions with Delucca Rolle,” prosecutor Justin McCormack said.

But defense attorneys said Mackey was transparent in his account of the afternoon.

“Mackey’s report said, ‘See Sgt. LaCerra’s report,’ ‘See detective Krickovich’s report,’ ‘See body-worn camera,'” a defense attorney said.

If Mackey is convicted of the charges, he faces one year in jail.

