FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage girl to the hospital after, police said, she came under fire in broad daylight in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at a home in the area of Northwest 23rd Street, near 29th Terrace, Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics transported tthe victim taken to Broward Health Medical Center. She is expected to be OK.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

