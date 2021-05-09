Teenage boy, several others hurt after crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital, including a teenage boy, after they were involved in a crash in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 3300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, just before 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, a black Infinity was traveling east on Sunrise Boulevard when it struck a silver Nissan that was making a turn at the intersection of Northwest 34th Avenue.

Paramedics transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

The other victims were taken to area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

