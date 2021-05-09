Teenage boy, driver hurt after crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy and another person to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 3300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, just before 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, a black Infiniti was traveling east on Sunrise Boulevard when it struck a silver Nissan that was making a turn at the intersection of Northwest 34th Avenue.

Paramedics transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to Plantation General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are attempting to determine who was at fault.

