SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is preparing to give a final farewell to a teenage boy who died trying to save a driver who crashed into a canal in Sunrise.

Aden Perry will be laid to rest on Monday. The 17-year-old jumped into the water to help the motorist who lost control of his car and crashed.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy, did not survive.

Rescue crews pulled Perry out of the water and took him to the hospital, where he died.

His family released a statement on Sunday. It reads in part, “It is difficult to find words to express the deep pain and sorrow we feel after losing our son Aden Perry. However, we are absolutely touched and moved by the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community who have reached out to express their condolences.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.