LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy charged in a carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes appeared in juvenile court.

Malachi Montgomery on Thursday morning faced a judge regarding the Nov. 5 incident.

A judge ordered the teen be held in juvenile detention for 21 days.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery admitted to being the person who hopped into an elderly man’s car at a RaceTrac gas station along the 3200 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

When the 82-year-old victim tried to pull the teen from the vehicle, investigators said, he was pushed to the ground.

