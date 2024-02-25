MIAMI (WSVN) - There was double danger this weekend when, officials said, two South Florida homes went up in flames, sending three people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a house fire along the 1700 block of Northwest 59th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 7 a.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported two people to Ryder Trauma Center. Family members said the youngest victim is 2 years old, and the other is 15.

Cameras captured crews wheeling the victims into the hospital. As of late Saturday night, their conditions are unknown.

North of the county line, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of a blaze at a single-family home along the 1500 block of Northwest 19th Avenue, also on Saturday morning.

Officials said one firefighter was hurt during the firefight and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials with the American Red Cross said they’re helping two people impacted by the fire in Fort Lauderdale.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

