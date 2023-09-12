DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile student has been arrested after, officials said, he cut a teacher at a school in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at Bright Horizons School, located at 3901 NE 1st Terrace, around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the president of the Broward Teachers Union, the 14-year-old male ninth-grade student cut the teacher with a pair of scissors.

“We have one of our teachers that was attacked, chased and stabbed,” said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union.

Authorities have not disclosed the teen’s identity but tell 7News that he faces one count of attempted felony murder and was taken to a juvenile assessment center.

The injured teacher received immediate medical care for a laceration to the ear and was transported to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several school staff members were able to detain the suspect on campus until authorities arrived.

“There was blood in the hall, it was a very traumatizing, violent attack,” Fusco said.

According to Broward County Schools, “Bright Horizons Center is a specialized school servicing students with disabilities that require intense support.”

“It should not be excused, it should not be made excuses for and it should not be accepted,” Fusco said.

The teen is expected to go before a judge soon.

