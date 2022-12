LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was injured in a Lauderhill shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday.

After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station.

The teen is now at Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

