NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A teenager saved the day after finding a baby strapped in a car seat on a driveway under scorching hot weather.

“They left a baby out, and we don’t know whose it is,” said the teen while filming the 21-month-old baby outside on Sunday near Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 30th Terrace.

Broward Sherriff’s Office said he was left by someone who had just stolen a car.

Fortunately, just a few minutes later, 16-year-old Jamichal Young came across the child.

“I just walked out of the house and then I saw a baby in the road,” he said.

Young called 911 when he and his family immediately made sure the baby was OK.

“We changed his diaper because it was wet, then we got him some juice and stuff.”

One of Young’s family members started posting photos of the little boy on social media, and soon after, the boy’s mother arrived to pick up the child.

“When she came here, he was crying, he was out here for a long time,” Young continued.

BSO reported that the child was inside a car that was stolen just a few blocks away. They believe that whoever stole the vehicle dropped the baby off in its car seat with temperatures well into the 90s.

“He could’ve died from heat and dehydration,” said the teen. “It’s too hot out here, I’m already sweating right now.”

Young said he believes God guided him to help the child.

“If it wasn’t for God, I wouldn’t have been here, God was the one that made me come outside, God did it,” he continued.

His father said he raised his teen son to always do the right thing and he’s not surprised to see it happen.

“He came to me and said ‘Dad, I think I did something good today’ and I said ‘I think so too,'” said Noel Young, father of the good samaritan teen.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.