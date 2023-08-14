FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teen sisters were found safely in Decatur, Georgia after their father reported them missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Georgia police officers found 17-year-old Thyatria Hill and 14-year-old Jasmine Hill safe and unharmed on Monday night.

According to a police report, the teens have been turned over to a family member.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person’s alert on Sunday to find the girls, but has since been called off as they have been found.

