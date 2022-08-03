FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that put a teenager in the hospital.

Monday, at around 7:50 p.m., FLPD responded to the area of the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court, after receiving reports of a person shot.

The victim is said to be a 17-year-old male.

He was transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

As of 9:15 p.m., the victim is expected to survive.

The investigation remains ongoing.

