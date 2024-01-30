DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after one of his family members allegedly pulled the trigger on him.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

When deputies arrived on the scene as a domestic disturbance call, they saw a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital once fire rescue arrived at the scene.

“I just received an update that the caller said he shot his son,” said a dispatcher.

Police said 33-year-old Dexter Liberal was arrested in connection to this shooting. Liberal faces several charges including felony attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in public.

The victim is said to be in stable condition.

Although the 911 dispatcher stated information about the identity of the shooter, police have not confirmed the relationship between the juvenile and the shooter.

BSO is investigating what led to the shooting. The age of the victim is unclear.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.