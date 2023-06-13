PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who, they believe, could be staying with friends.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, 17-year-old Dylan Metelus went missing on Friday.
Metelus was last seen wearing a black hoodie paired with white checkered shorts. Standing at a height of 5’8″ and weighing approximately 130 lbs.
Concerned citizens who have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dylan Metelus are urged to contact the local authorities at 954-431-2200.
