COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 15-year-old boy who had gone missing in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Braylon Berry had been last seen along the 5000 block of Pine Creek Place, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the teen is on the autism spectrum and is high functioning.

At around 10:45 p.m., police confirmed an officer found Braylon “safe and sound” near West Hillsboro Boulevard and Broadstone Cypress Hammocks. He is currently on his way home.

