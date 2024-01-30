DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after his father pulled the trigger on him.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

When deputies arrived on the scene as a domestic disturbance call, they saw the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said an adult male, later identified as the teen’s father, is in custody.

BSO is investigating what led to the shooting. The age of the victim is unclear.

It is unknown if the father will face any charges.

