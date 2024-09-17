WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a fellow teenager in Wilton Manors.

Christopher Granados, 16, was found with a gunshot wound at his home in the 400 block of Northwest 25th Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Granados was a junior at Fort Lauderdale High School.

The shooting occurred inside a multi-family unit and was contained to the home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide and crime scene detectives took over the investigation and determined that Granados and the arrested suspect, 16-year-old Herbe Belony, were playing around with handguns when one went off, striking Granados in the head.

Belony’s father tells 7News it was a terrible accident.

“I feel very, very, very, very, very deeply depressed and very bad for me, and for other family,” said the father.

Belony appeared in juvenile court Tuesday and was charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm

His father said he has never been in trouble before.

“Since kindergarten, going in elementary, going to middle school, going to high school, that’s the first time I hear my son’s name do anything,” he said.

Belony will be held for at least 21 days in juvenile detention center.

