FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One teenager was sent to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, marking the third in a string of holiday shootings in Broward within 24 hours.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they were in the area around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to an event downtown the teen was attending.

Jared Peter, a witness, told 7News the shooting happened outside near SW 2nd St. and Nugent Avenue.

An unknown suspect then fired a gun from the crowd, striking the 14-year-old.

They were taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We heard one shot go off,” Peter said. “A Portuguese person got shot in the arm, but later on we realized that he got shot in the chest.”

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

“There were people running all over the place,” Peter said. “It was crazy. He ran straight to the corner right there.”

The shooter remains at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

