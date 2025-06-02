LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is hospitalized following a shooting in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near the 1400 block of Northwest 58th Avenue around 4a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers said they found a teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical center in stable condition.

It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting, and there is no known suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

