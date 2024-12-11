LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a teen is shot and hospitalized.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Northwest 36th Street in Lauderdale Lakes just before 9 p.m., Tuesday night.

The teen was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

There is currently no information regarding a shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.