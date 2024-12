DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for a shooter after a teen was shot in Deerfield Beach.

The shooting happening near the 700 block of Northwest 2nd Way.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

