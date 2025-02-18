FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old teenager has been rushed to the hospital after a street fight led to gunfire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the shooting at 1500 block of Northwest Eighth Street on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, a female victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that are life threatening.

The teen’s mother said her daughter is at the hospital and she knows who shot her.

“All I know is my child got shot. Now she is at the hospital and I pray to God that she is alright, she is OK. But like stuff like this, when young kids up here fighting, ya’ll shooting? Ya’ll are going to end up going to jail for shooting a child. That doesn’t make sense. I’m suffering for my child,” she said.

Video provided by 7News shows the fight and then gunfire rings out and the group surrounding the fight starts running away.

7News cameras also captured the teen arriving at the hospital.

The teen is believed to be the only victim of this shooting.

It’s unclear what the fight was about.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time but they are looking for a subject.

Part of the area is blocked off by police tape as officers investigate.

