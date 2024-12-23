POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Pompano Beach neighborhood, sending a teenager to the hospital, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near the 1400 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue, just before 4:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said someone opened fire, striking the teen.

Emergency crews made contact with the juvenile victim and transported them to an area hospital for treatment. As of late Sunday night, the teen’s condition is unknown.

Detectives have not provided further details, including the victim’s gender and age and information about a possible subject or subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

