DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a teen to the hospital after he came under fire at a park in Deerfield Beach, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at Westside Park, along the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, Wednesday.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a teen had been reported shot.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries.

Upon 7News arrival deputies were seen handcuffing someone, although it has not been confirmed who that person is.

7Skyforce hovered over the active scene where multiple deputies cruisers surrounded the area.

Crime scene tape was seen being placed around a goal post inside the park.

Deputies has blocked off the area as they continue to investigate.

