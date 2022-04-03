FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy to the hospital after he was injured in a car fire on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the northbound lanes near Davie Boulevard, at around 2:45 p.m., Sunday.

The 15-year-old victim suffered severe burns opening the hood of the car.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

It remains unknown what caused the vehicle to ignite.

