FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is hospitalized after being shot in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened near Northwest 30th Avenue and 19th Street just after 8:00p.m., Wednesday night.

Police said the teen was shot, but left the area before officers arrived.

The teen was found at another location and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they took someone into custody.

