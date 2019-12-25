Teen hospitalized after being pinned under forklift at Dillard High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy is recovering at the hospital after being pinned under a forklift at a Fort Lauderdale school.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to Dillard High School along Northwest 11th Street, Tuesday night.

Despite school being out for holiday break, officials said the boy was on the property with other teens.

Crews rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what the group was doing at the school or how they got on property.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.