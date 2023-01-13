FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street.

A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear whether or not the boy was riding it when he was struck.

Paramedics transported the teen Broward Health Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

There is crime scene tape closing the area as detectives continue to investigate.

