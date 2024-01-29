MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old girl is in stable condition after, police said, a shooting in Miramar sent her to the hospital and killed her 17-year-old boyfriend.

According to Miramar Police, they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area of South University Drive and Riviera Boulevard, just before 8 p.m., Sunday.

The 17-year-old killed in the shooting was identified by Miramar Police as Johnnie Henderson.

Johnnie Henderson, 17, was killed last night in a drive-by shooting that occurred at 7:52 PM on the 3600 block of S. University Drive.

Detectives said the 17-year-old victims were sitting in a white Hyundai Sonata when someone opened fire at the vehicle multiple times, striking the driver and the passenger.

“It appears that bullets came in from a variety of angles,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

Ring camera footage obtained by 7News on Monday captured the sound of the bullets being fired. The homeowner told 7News to blur the video for her safety.

Paramedics rushed both patients to Memorial Regional Hospital, where Henderson succumbed to his injuries. The female victim was listed as critical but has since been updated to stable condition.

“Right now, it’s really too early to speculate as to the motive behind this. We don’t even know if this was the intended target or not,” said Rues.

Police said there is an unknown vehicle in connection to the shooting, adding that a witness possibly saw the car take off toward the Turnpike. They have not provided a description of this vehicle, and no firearms have been recovered.

7News has learned that the teens shot are not part of the Broward County Schools system. Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl is a student in their school system.

According Florida law, the girl’s name will remain disclosed because she was a witness to a murder.

The victim’s former coach, Greg Burton, told 7News that he drove up to the scene shortly after it happened as he works nearby and had no idea that the gunshots were linked to a player that he once coached in football at Miami Carol City High School.

“He was a great kid that was trying to make it out of here. He had a lot of energy and he was headed in the right direction,” said Burton.

Burton said the police department did everything it could to try and save the 17-year-old but they weren’t successful.

“We have to do better. We have to do better. We have to want more. It’s cliche, everyone said ‘stop the violence’ but this really hit home,” said Burton.

Teammates describe Henderson as a key player in the team. Wearing his number 24 jersey, he always displayed positive energy.

Quran Burton, one of Henderson’s teammates, said the news was hard to believe.

“When I played with him on the football field, it was like he was the heart and soul of the team. Great person, great soul. We have to get better as a community because it’s sad,” said Burton.

Police said they are speaking to one witness but need more information.

“That’s why it is crucial that someone come forward, someone provides us with information so we can look into this further and apprehend the people that are responsible for this. We’re talking about two 17-year-olds that their lives — one is deceased and the other one, her life will never be the same.,” said Rues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

