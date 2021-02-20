Teen driver slams into Pembroke Pines home; 1 hospitalized

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after, police said, a teenage driver careened into a house in Pembroke Pines.

7News cameras captured the front of the home, located on the corner of Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street, boarded up with plywood, Saturday night.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the driver slammed into the structure hours earlier, just after 12:45 p.m.

Investigators said one person inside was thrown off their couch from the force of the impact.

That victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver was not hurt. Police said they will face charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.