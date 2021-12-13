LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage driver careened into an apartment building in Lauderhill and came to a stop inside a woman’s kitchen.

According to Lauderhill Police, the teen hit the gas by mistake before hitting the building on Northwest 56th Avenue, near 25th Street, at around 2:15 p.m., Sunday.

The impact leftt shattered glass and broken furniture in its wake.

Witness Brittany Bradley described what she heard and saw.

“When the car backed, up all I heard was [screeching brakes and] ‘boom’ into the house right here,” she said.

Lorraine Brown, who lives in the damaged unit, said she saw it all unfold.

“I get out to make a phone call and sit right here when everything happened,” she said. “I heard an explosion, and the step jerked, and then I looked on, and I saw the car in the house.”

Three other people were inside the apartment, but they were not hurt.

The driver, who lives in the complex, and the teenage passenger were able to get out of the car to be treated by paramedics.

The crash caused extensive damage to the apartment.

“Very bad shape inside. All of the kitchen stuff and everything exploded. We can’t even get to cook,” said Brown.

Because of the damage, Brown said she doesn’t know where she is going to stay.

The crash remains under investigation.

