PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a February crash in Pembroke Pines that killed an elderly man and woman, police said.

Albert Oswaldo Yanez Quintana was taken into custody following an investigation into the Feb. 14 wreck at the intersection of Dykes Road and Northwest 12th Street, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Investigators said Yanez Quintana was driving recklessly and at an excessive speed northbound on Dykes Road when he struck a vehicle turning left onto NW 12th Street.

The two people in the second vehicle died from their injuries, and several others involved were injured as well.

Yanez Quintana is facing charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and additional offenses related to the crash.

