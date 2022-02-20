POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder days after, authorities said, a shooting led to a canal crash in Pompano Beach that left his girlfriend dead.

Ja ‘Kolbi Jacsaint was arrested Friday night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, the victim was shot, lost control of her vehicle and drove into a canal in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and 10th Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Detectives said a good Samaritan saved a 5-month-old girl in the back seat, but the woman did not survive.

Jacsaint faces charges of premeditated murder, committing a first-degree felony with a firearm and child neglect. He is being held at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center.

