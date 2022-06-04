OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested two teenage brothers after guns were found stashed across from a high school in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Sunfire High School just after 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in reference to two firearms located in two backpacks across the street from the campus.

Investigators said a school safety officer learned a student had hidden a bag across from the school and found two backpacks with the guns and two loaded magazines inside.

Deputies said they were able to identify the students who hid the bags and took them into custody.

Investigators later identified the siblings as 18-year-old Jeremyah Taylor and 16-year-old Isaiah Taylor.

They face a list of charges, including carrying concealed firearms and possession of weapons on school property.

